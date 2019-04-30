CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast for Monday, April 29, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

438 AM EDT Tue Apr 30 2019

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

438 AM EDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Showers likely with patchy drizzle this morning,

then isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. East winds

around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the morning. Highs

around 60. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

438 AM EDT Tue Apr 30 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with patchy drizzle this

morning. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the upper 60s. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s.

