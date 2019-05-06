CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 5, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
433 AM EDT Mon May 6 2019
CTZ001-062000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
433 AM EDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the upper 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler
with highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.
Highs around 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
60s. Lows in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
CTZ013-062000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
433 AM EDT Mon May 6 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs around 70. Northeast winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening. Lows
in the upper 40s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Cooler
with highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then showers likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely, mainly in the
evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
