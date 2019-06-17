CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 16, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

328 AM EDT Mon Jun 17 2019

CTZ001-172000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

328 AM EDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows in the lower

60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming east after midnight.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Numerous showers, mainly in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around

60. South winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers in the morning,

then partly sunny with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 60. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

CTZ013-172000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

328 AM EDT Mon Jun 17 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this afternoon. Highs in

the upper 70s. Light and variable winds, becoming west around 5 mph

this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening, then

numerous showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Numerous showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Light and

variable winds. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows around

60. Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

