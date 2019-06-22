CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, June 21, 2019

408 FPUS51 KALY 220732

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 220730

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

330 AM EDT Sat Jun 22 2019

CTZ001-222000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

330 AM EDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers.

Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ013-222000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

330 AM EDT Sat Jun 22 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs around 80. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph, diminishing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the upper 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

