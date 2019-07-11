CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 10, 2019

_____

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

426 AM EDT Thu Jul 11 2019

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

426 AM EDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Scattered thunderstorms. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in

the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the upper

50s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

426 AM EDT Thu Jul 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered

thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s.

Temperature falling into the upper 70s this afternoon. South winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Showers and scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then

showers likely with scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall in the

evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Scattered showers. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Humid

with lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

_____

