CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 24, 2019

_____

363 FPUS51 KALY 250739

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 250737

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

337 AM EDT Thu Jul 25 2019

CTZ001-252000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

337 AM EDT Thu Jul 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming south

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in

the mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

CTZ013-252000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

337 AM EDT Thu Jul 25 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. South winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the

upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

_____

