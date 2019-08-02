CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 1, 2019

_____

185 FPUS51 KALY 020724

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 020721

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

321 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019

CTZ001-022000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

321 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

CTZ013-022000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

321 AM EDT Fri Aug 2 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph, becoming south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. South winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the

mid 80s. Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs in

the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather