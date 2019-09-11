CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

333 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

333 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then mostly sunny with isolated

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Warmer with highs in the

lower 80s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Not

as warm with highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs

in the mid 70s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

333 AM EDT Wed Sep 11 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Isolated showers and thunderstorms this

afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler with lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming southeast with gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

