CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 12, 2019
_____
465 FPUS51 KALY 130743
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 130742
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
342 AM EDT Fri Sep 13 2019
CTZ001-132000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
342 AM EDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in
the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower
50s. Highs in the lower 70s.
$$
CTZ013-132000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
342 AM EDT Fri Sep 13 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming southeast this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.
Near steady temperature in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph,
becoming west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then
sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather