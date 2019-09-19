CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, September 18, 2019

_____

703 FPUS51 KALY 190806

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

406 AM EDT Thu Sep 19 2019

CTZ001-192015-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

406 AM EDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 50s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs

in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ013-192015-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

406 AM EDT Thu Sep 19 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs around 70. North

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Highs in the lower

70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

NAS

_____

