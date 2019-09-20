CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 19, 2019

_____

227 FPUS51 KALY 200810

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

410 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019

CTZ001-202015-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

410 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Northwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

around 80. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Highs around 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ013-202015-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

410 AM EDT Fri Sep 20 2019

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph,

becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs

around 80. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

NAS

_____

