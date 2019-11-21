CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 20, 2019
652 FPUS51 KALY 210850
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 210849
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
349 AM EST Thu Nov 21 2019
CTZ001-212100-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
349 AM EST Thu Nov 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s. Temperature falling into the lower 40s in
the afternoon. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,
becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain or sleet
in the evening, then sleet and freezing rain likely after midnight.
Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with lows around 30. Chance
of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.
Lows in the upper 20s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
$$
CTZ013-212100-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
349 AM EST Thu Nov 21 2019
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the
afternoon. Southwest winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,
becoming west with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the mid 20s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Little or no snow
accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely, mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
around 30.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs
in the lower 50s.
$$
