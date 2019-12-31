CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 30, 2019
_____
814 FPUS51 KALY 310856
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 310855
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
355 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019
CTZ001-312100-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
355 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of freezing drizzle this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
West winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow after midnight.
Cold with lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows
in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.
Highs in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
CTZ013-312100-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
355 AM EST Tue Dec 31 2019
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. West winds around 10 mph.
.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows
around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs around 40.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs
in the upper 30s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2019 AccuWeather