CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 31, 2019
_____
077 FPUS51 KALY 010833
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 010832
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
332 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
CTZ001-012100-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
332 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph
with gusts up to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with a
chance of rain after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower
30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds
around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the upper
30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Little or
no snow accumulation. Cold with lows around 30. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in the mid 30s.
Chance of snow 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 20s. Highs in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.
$$
CTZ013-012100-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
332 AM EST Wed Jan 1 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny.
Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 10 mph with gusts up to
20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with
rain likely after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower
40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow likely after midnight. Little or
no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow or rain in the
morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Cooler with highs in
the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid
20s. Highs in the upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather