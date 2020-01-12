CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 11, 2020

_____

567 FPUS51 KALY 120809

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 120808

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

308 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020

CTZ001-122100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

308 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with rain likely with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

morning. Breezy with highs in the upper 50s. Temperature falling

into the lower 50s this afternoon. Southwest winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to

35 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Much colder with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s.

Light and variable winds. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows around 30.

Chance of snow 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain or snow in the morning.

Highs in the upper 30s. Temperature falling into the mid 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Colder with lows around 20.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Colder

with highs in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow

70 percent.

$$

CTZ013-122100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

308 AM EST Sun Jan 12 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Partly sunny with rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms this morning, then sunny this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

morning. Highs in the lower 60s. Temperature falling into the mid

50s this afternoon. Southwest winds around 20 mph with gusts up to

45 mph, becoming west with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Much colder with lows in the upper 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Light and variable winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s. Light and variable winds, becoming southeast

around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Near steady temperature around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain or snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly sunny. Cooler

with highs in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs around 40. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather