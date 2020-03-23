CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 22, 2020
_____
048 FPUS51 KALY 230754
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 230752
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
352 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020
CTZ001-232000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
352 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
4 AM EDT TUESDAY...
.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then snow this afternoon.
Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. East winds
10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Snow in the evening, then snow likely or a chance of
drizzle and rain after midnight. Total snow accumulation of 3 to
5 inches. Cold. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s.
Northwest winds around 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain or snow in the
afternoon. Light snow accumulation. Cooler with highs in the upper
30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain in the evening, then snow after
midnight. Additional light snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the
lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly
sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain
showers. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain or snow showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of
rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance
of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 50.
$$
CTZ013-232000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
352 AM EDT Mon Mar 23 2020
.TODAY...A chance of snow this morning, then rain or snow this
afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs around 40. East
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow in the evening, then rain likely with a
chance of drizzle after midnight. Little or no additional snow
accumulation. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph, becoming north after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming east
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain or snow. Little or no snow accumulation. Cooler
with highs in the lower 40s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow. Light snow accumulation. Lows in
the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow in the morning, then
partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of
rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather