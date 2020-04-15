CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 14, 2020
_____
592 FPUS51 KALY 150825
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
425 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020
CTZ001-152015-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
425 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Isolated snow showers this morning. Highs in
the upper 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of snow
20 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
scattered snow showers after midnight. Cold with lows in the lower
30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,
becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain or snow likely. Light snow accumulation
possible. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation
70 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Snow likely in the morning. Little or no
additional snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of snow
60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
CTZ013-152015-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
425 AM EDT Wed Apr 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers or isolated snow showers
this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with
scattered rain or snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to
15 mph, becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds
5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Rain or snow likely. Little or no snow
accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Lows around 40.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
NAS
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather