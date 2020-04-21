CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, April 20, 2020

564 FPUS51 KALY 210755

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 210754

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

354 AM EDT Tue Apr 21 2020

CTZ001-212000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

354 AM EDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain showers this morning,

then cloudy with rain showers with a chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail

this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows

in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 40s.

CTZ013-212000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

354 AM EDT Tue Apr 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers this morning, then

cloudy with showers with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail this

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Cold with lows in the

upper 20s. West winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds around 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph, diminishing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Not as cool with lows around 40.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

