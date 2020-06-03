CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 2, 2020

742 FPUS51 KALY 030743

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 030742

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

342 AM EDT Wed Jun 3 2020

CTZ001-032000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

342 AM EDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may

produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

Highs in the lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

CTZ013-032000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

342 AM EDT Wed Jun 3 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers

likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

