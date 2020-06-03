CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 2, 2020
_____
742 FPUS51 KALY 030743
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 030742
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
342 AM EDT Wed Jun 3 2020
CTZ001-032000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
342 AM EDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may
produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain
50 percent.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows
in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs around 80.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.
Highs in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
$$
CTZ013-032000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
342 AM EDT Wed Jun 3 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny this morning, then mostly cloudy with showers
likely with a chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. West winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
Highs in the upper 70s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather