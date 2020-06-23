CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, June 22, 2020

_____

786 FPUS51 KALY 230740

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 230736

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

336 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

CTZ001-232000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

336 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this morning, then a chance of showers and

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Humid with highs in the lower 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around

60. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ013-232000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

336 AM EDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog this morning. A slight chance of

showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid

80s. South winds around 5 mph, increasing to around 10 mph this

afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

_____

