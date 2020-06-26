CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 25, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020
CTZ001-262015-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds. Highs in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Humid
with lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows
in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 80s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows around 60. Chance of
rain 50 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
CTZ013-262015-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
440 AM EDT Fri Jun 26 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms. Scattered showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce
gusty winds. Highs in the upper 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,
becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.
Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the evening. Humid
with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with scattered showers. Scattered
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West
winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing.
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Scattered showers. Lows in
the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.MONDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 40 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
