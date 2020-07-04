CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, July 3, 2020
_____
214 FPUS51 KALY 040806
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 040805
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
405 AM EDT Sat Jul 4 2020
CTZ001-042000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
405 AM EDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the
mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph, becoming southwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
$$
CTZ013-042000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
405 AM EDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Patchy dense fog this morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs
in the mid 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Humid with lows
in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs
around 90. West winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming
northwest around 5 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Northwest
winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the mid 80s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers
and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper
60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows
in the upper 60s.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather