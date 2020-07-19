CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, July 18, 2020

_____

819 FPUS51 KALY 190527

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 190525

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

CTZ001-190800-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ013-190800-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

125 AM EDT Sun Jul 19 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT

MONDAY...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 90s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of. Lows in the upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely with scattered

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

