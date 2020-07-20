CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020
_____
651 FPUS51 KALY 200452
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 200450
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
CTZ001-200800-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of rain 20 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely.
Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the
lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ013-200800-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the
evening, becoming light and variable.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Hot.
Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
40 percent.
.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid
60s. Highs in the upper 80s.
$$
_____
