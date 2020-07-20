CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, July 19, 2020

_____

651 FPUS51 KALY 200452

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 200450

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

CTZ001-200800-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely.

Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ013-200800-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

1250 AM EDT Mon Jul 20 2020

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, hot with highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. West winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Hot.

Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs in the upper 80s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather