CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 23, 2020
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
919 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
CTZ001-232000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
919 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers this morning, then
mostly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this
afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy
rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the
upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after
midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds
around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper
80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.
CTZ013-232000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
919 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then numerous
showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some
thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this
afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered
thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty
winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.
Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and
variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in
the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.
Light and variable winds.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. North
winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower
90s. Lows in the lower 70s.
.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of
showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.
