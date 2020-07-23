CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, July 23, 2020

_____

711 FPUS51 KALY 231320

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 231319

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

919 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

CTZ001-232000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

919 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with isolated showers this morning, then

mostly cloudy with numerous showers and scattered thunderstorms this

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall this afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows in the

upper 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after

midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph in

the evening, becoming light and variable.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. North winds

around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the upper

80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

CTZ013-232000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

919 AM EDT Thu Jul 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then numerous

showers and scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall this

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers and scattered

thunderstorms in the evening, then scattered showers after midnight.

Patchy fog after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty

winds and heavy rainfall in the evening. Humid with lows around 70.

Southwest winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Hot with highs in

the upper 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Humid with lows in the upper 60s.

Light and variable winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. North

winds around 5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Hot. Highs in the lower

90s. Lows in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs around 90. Lows in the lower 70s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of

showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

