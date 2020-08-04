CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 4, 2020

_____

024 FPUS51 KALY 041532

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 041531

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

1131 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020

CTZ001-042000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

1131 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers early, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times. Windy and not as warm.

Near steady temperature in the lower 70s. East winds around 10 mph,

increasing to southeast 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Windy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

CTZ013-042000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

1131 AM EDT Tue Aug 4 2020

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

...TROPICAL STORM WARNING IN EFFECT...

.THIS AFTERNOON...Showers early, then rain with a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Rain may be heavy at times. Windy and not as warm.

Near steady temperature in the mid 70s. Southeast winds around

10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain in the evening, then partly

cloudy after midnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening.

Windy with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts up to 50 mph, diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph,

becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around

5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Hot. Lows in the mid 60s.

Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

_____

