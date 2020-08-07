CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, August 6, 2020

833 FPUS51 KALY 070717

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 070714

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

314 AM EDT Fri Aug 7 2020

CTZ001-072000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

314 AM EDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows

in the lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid with highs in the

upper 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the lower 60s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers

and thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

$$

CTZ013-072000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

314 AM EDT Fri Aug 7 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. A slight chance of

thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. East winds

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Humid with lows

in the mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers in the morning. Humid with highs in the

lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming east in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Humid with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the

upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

