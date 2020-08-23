CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 22, 2020
332 FPUS51 KALY 230514
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 230512
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
CTZ001-230800-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the
lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance
of rain 30 percent.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.
Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of
rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
70s. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance
of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 70s.
$$
CTZ013-230800-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature
in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in
the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming
southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms
in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around
5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.
Chance of rain 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper
70s. Lows around 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and
thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
$$
