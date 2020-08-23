CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 22, 2020

_____

332 FPUS51 KALY 230514

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 230512

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

CTZ001-230800-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the lower 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s.

$$

CTZ013-230800-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

112 AM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog. Near steady temperature

in the lower 60s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Hot with highs in

the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Hot with highs in the upper 80s. Light and variable winds, becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

70s. Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather