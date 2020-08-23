CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 23, 2020

_____

402 FPUS51 KALY 231927

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 231926

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

CTZ001-240800-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers and thunderstorms

this evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. Southwest winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CTZ013-240800-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

326 PM EDT Sun Aug 23 2020

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 60s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Scattered showers

and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Humid with lows in the upper 60s. West winds around

5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds in the

afternoon. Hot with highs in the upper 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Highs in the

upper 70s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

$$

_____

