CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, August 24, 2020

_____

160 FPUS51 KALY 250202

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 250201

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

CTZ001-250800-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Humid with highs in the lower 80s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the lower 70s.

Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms.

Showers likely, mainly in the evening. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in

the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ013-250800-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

1001 PM EDT Mon Aug 24 2020

.OVERNIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and heavy

rainfall in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s. West winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Cooler. Less humid with lows in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm with highs in the mid 70s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows

in the mid 50s.

$$

_____

