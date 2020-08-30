CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 29, 2020

076 FPUS51 KALY 300710

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 300709

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

309 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020

CTZ001-302000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

309 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of showers in the evening. Partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs around 80. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

CTZ013-302000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

309 AM EDT Sun Aug 30 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph, becoming south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

