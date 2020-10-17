CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 16, 2020
_____
877 FPUS51 KALY 170728
ZFPALY
FPUS51 KALY 170727
ZFPALY
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
327 AM EDT Sat Oct 17 2020
CTZ001-172000-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
327 AM EDT Sat Oct 17 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. A chance of rain this morning. Highs in the mid 50s.
Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds around 5 mph,
increasing to around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
upper 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
CTZ013-172000-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
327 AM EDT Sat Oct 17 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT
SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph in
the evening, becoming light and variable.
.SUNDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower
60s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south with gusts up to 20 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around
50. Highs in the upper 60s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
$$
_____
