CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, October 30, 2020

_____

511 FPUS51 KALY 310802

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 310800

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

400 AM EDT Sat Oct 31 2020

CTZ001-312000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

400 AM EDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

Light and variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as

cold with lows in the upper 20s. Temperature rising into the mid 30s

after midnight. South winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the

lower 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny with a chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CTZ013-312000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

400 AM EDT Sat Oct 31 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 40s. Light and

variable winds, becoming southeast around 5 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Light and variable winds.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers, mainly in the evening. Lows in the mid

30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning.

Cooler with highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather