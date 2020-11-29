CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 28, 2020

795 FPUS51 KALY 290845

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 290844

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

344 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020

CTZ001-292100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

344 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southeast around

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening. Rain may be

heavy at times in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s in the

afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance

of rain 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening. Mostly cloudy.

Much colder with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ013-292100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

344 AM EST Sun Nov 29 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph,

becoming southeast around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening. Rain may

be heavy at times in the evening. Not as cool with lows in the lower

50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 50s. Temperature falling to around 50 in the afternoon.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and

snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

$$

