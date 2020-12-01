CT Albany NY Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

426 AM EST Tue Dec 1 2020

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

426 AM EST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning,

then a chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

Temperature falling into the lower 40s this afternoon. South winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much colder with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 30.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow

showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Lows in the upper 20s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

426 AM EST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s. Temperature falling into the mid 40s this afternoon.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Much cooler with lows in the lower 30s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the lower 40s.

Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...A chance of snow showers in the morning. Partly sunny with

a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain showers in the evening. Mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 40.

