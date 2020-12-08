CT Albany NY Zone Forecast
CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, December 7, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England
National Weather Service Albany NY
353 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020
CTZ001-082100-
Northern Litchfield-
Including the city of Torrington
353 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries this
morning, then partly sunny this afternoon. Cold with highs in the
lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows around 19. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then scattered rain or snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the upper
20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Not as cool. Near steady
temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
Highs in the upper 30s.
$$
CTZ013-082100-
Southern Litchfield-
Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,
and Woodbury
353 AM EST Tue Dec 8 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of flurries this
morning, then mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.
Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.
Cold with lows in the lower 20s. West winds around 5 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow or rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
partly cloudy. Not as cold with lows in the lower 30s. West winds
around 5 mph.
.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of
rain 60 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs
in the lower 40s.
$$
