CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, January 19, 2021

_____

431 FPUS51 KALY 200924

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

424 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021

CTZ001-202115-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

424 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with isolated snow showers this afternoon. Highs

in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and not as cold. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around 20.

Highs in the lower 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as zero.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the mid

20s. Lows 10 to 15. Wind chill values as low as 5 below.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

$$

CTZ013-202115-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

424 AM EST Wed Jan 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers this morning,

then partly sunny with isolated rain or snow showers this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Colder with lows around 17. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph,

becoming west around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold with lows in the upper

20s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows in the lower

20s. Highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows around 15.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs around 30.

Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow

30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s.

$$

NAS

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather