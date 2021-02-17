CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Tuesday, February 16, 2021

216 FPUS51 KALY 170826

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 170825

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

325 AM EST Wed Feb 17 2021

CTZ001-172100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

325 AM EST Wed Feb 17 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the mid 20s. Northwest

winds around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 12. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches

possible. Cold with highs in the mid 20s. East winds around 5 mph.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the lower 20s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs around 30. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows around 20. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows 10 to 15.

Highs in the upper 20s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ013-172100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

325 AM EST Wed Feb 17 2021

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Much colder with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 15. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening, becoming light and variable.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then snow in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Cold with highs

in the upper 20s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow

90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Snow. Additional moderate snow accumulation. Cold.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Northeast winds around

5 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely, mainly in the morning. Additional light snow

accumulation possible. Cold with highs in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 15. Highs in

the lower 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the morning, then rain

or snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening. Cold

with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

$$

