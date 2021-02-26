CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 25, 2021

044 FPUS51 KALY 260822

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 260818

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

318 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021

CTZ001-262100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

318 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. South

winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Snow and rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation around an inch. Highs in the mid 40s.

South winds around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain showers after midnight.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in

the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Cold. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Highs

around 40.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s.

$$

CTZ013-262100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

318 AM EST Fri Feb 26 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds around

5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of snow after midnight. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

South winds around 5 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain or snow in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of light rain or light snow in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

$$

