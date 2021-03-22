CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 21, 2021

348 FPUS51 KALY 220605

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 220603

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

203 AM EDT Mon Mar 22 2021

CTZ001-220800-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

203 AM EDT Mon Mar 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold. Near steady temperature around 30.

Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. South

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Light and variable winds,

becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then scattered showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ013-220800-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

203 AM EDT Mon Mar 22 2021

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear, cold with lows in the upper 20s. Light and

variable winds.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and

variable.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southeast winds

around 5 mph in the evening, becoming light and variable.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows around 50. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with scattered showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

