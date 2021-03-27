CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Friday, March 26, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

340 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

340 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Much

colder with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

340 AM EDT Sat Mar 27 2021

.TODAY...Sunny, cooler with highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds

around 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph, becoming west 15 to 20 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, cold with lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with showers likely.

Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening. Colder with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 40.

