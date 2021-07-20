CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, July 19, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

330 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

330 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer with highs in the mid 80s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph, becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Humid

with highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 70s. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the lower 70s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

330 AM EDT Tue Jul 20 2021

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Sunny, warmer with highs in the

upper 80s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Humid with lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around

5 mph, becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds and small hail. Humid

with highs in the lower 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the

evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest after midnight. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers.

Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Hot with highs in the mid 80s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

