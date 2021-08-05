CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, August 4, 2021

_____

066 FPUS51 KALY 050710

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 050709

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

309 AM EDT Thu Aug 5 2021

CTZ001-052000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

309 AM EDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, mainly this morning.

Highs in the lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 60.

Southeast winds around 5 mph, becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, warmer with highs in the

lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with

highs around 80. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

CTZ013-052000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

309 AM EDT Thu Aug 5 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning.

Highs in the mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows in the lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph,

becoming west after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny, hot with highs in the

mid 80s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Humid with

highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows in the mid 60s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Lows

in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers.

Hot. Highs in the upper 80s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Hot

with highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

$$

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather