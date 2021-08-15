CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, August 14, 2021

100 FPUS51 KALY 150729

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 150720

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

320 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021

CTZ001-152000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

320 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Northeast winds around

5 mph, becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. South winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the mid

60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

CTZ013-152000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

320 AM EDT Sun Aug 15 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph, becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Humid with highs in the upper 70s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper

60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

showers. Highs in the lower 80s. Lows in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

$$

