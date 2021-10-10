CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, October 9, 2021

398 FPUS51 KALY 100704

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 100702

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

302 AM EDT Sun Oct 10 2021

CTZ001-102000-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

303 AM EDT Sun Oct 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered

showers this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Patchy

fog. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 60s. East winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CTZ013-102000-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

303 AM EDT Sun Oct 10 2021

.TODAY...Cloudy. Isolated showers this morning, then scattered

showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the evening. Patchy

dense fog. Lows in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

