CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Saturday, December 25, 2021

683 FPUS51 KALY 260823

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 260822

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

322 AM EST Sun Dec 26 2021

CTZ001-262100-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

322 AM EST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph in the morning,

becoming light and variable.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of sleet. Cold. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds around 5 mph.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow or rain likely in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Light snow accumulation possible. Cold with

lows around 30. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning. Highs

in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy and cold. Near steady temperature

in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming partly

sunny. A chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Lows in the lower 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of snow or rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

CTZ013-262100-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

322 AM EST Sun Dec 26 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder with lows in the lower 20s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of freezing rain after

midnight. Cold. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Light and

variable winds, becoming south around 5 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain or snow in the evening,

then rain or snow likely after midnight. Little or no snow

accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the

lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or

snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow or rain showers.

Highs in the lower 40s. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

$$

