CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 5, 2022

_____

832 FPUS51 KALY 060922

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

422 AM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

CTZ001-062115-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

422 AM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow after midnight. Snow accumulation of

2 to 4 inches. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around

5 mph, becoming northeast after midnight. Chance of snow 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then partly sunny

in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches possible.

Cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Colder

with lows around 12. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Wind chill values as low as zero.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs in the upper 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values as low as 1 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows 15 to 20. Temperature rising into the lower

20s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sleet and snow likely. Rain likely in the afternoon.

Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Cold with highs in the upper 20s.

Temperature falling into the lower 20s in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder with lows 5 to 10 above. Wind

chill values as low as 5 below.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs 15 to 20. Wind chill values as

low as 5 below in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows 5 to

10 above. Highs in the mid 20s.

$$

CTZ013-062115-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

422 AM EST Thu Jan 6 2022

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON

EST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Cold with lows

in the mid 20s. Northwest winds around 5 mph, becoming northeast

around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely in the morning, then mostly

sunny in the afternoon. Total snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches

possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

clear. Colder with lows around 14. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, cold with highs around 30. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows around 20. Temperature rising into the mid

20s after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of sleet or rain or snow in the

morning, then rain or sleet likely in the afternoon. Little or no

snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain or snow showers in

the evening. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold. Highs in the lower

30s. Lows around 10 above.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, colder with highs around 20. Wind chill values as

low as zero.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Cold. Lows around

10 above. Highs in the upper 20s.

$$

NAS

_____

