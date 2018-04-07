CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
Updated 4:24 pm, Saturday, April 7, 2018
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018
_____
552 FPUS51 KBOX 072016
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
415 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
CTZ002-080800-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
415 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming
mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds
5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ003-080800-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
415 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds
around 5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds
around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.
Lows in the lower 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
CTZ004-080800-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
415 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly
cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to
10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold
with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up
to 20 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around
5 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest
winds around 5 mph.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the
lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain
showers. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
