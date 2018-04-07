CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Saturday, April 7, 2018

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

415 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

415 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly clear. Cold with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper

40s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

415 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southwest winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

415 PM EDT Sat Apr 7 2018

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy this evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to

10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Cold

with lows in the lower 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up

to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

