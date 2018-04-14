CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast
Updated 1:22 am, Saturday, April 14, 2018
CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Friday, April 13, 2018
598 FPUS51 KBOX 140516
ZFPBOX
Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
115 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
CTZ002-140800-
Hartford CT-
Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks
115 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 50s. West winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with areas of
drizzle with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler with
highs around 60. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in
the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain likely
with freezing rain after midnight. Ice accumulation around a
trace. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds
10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and sleet likely. Little or no sleet accumulation.
Much colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with freezing rain likely. Near
steady temperature in the mid 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with
gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
CTZ003-140800-
Tolland CT-
Including the cities of Union and Vernon
115 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
areas of drizzle with a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely with sleet after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the
mid 30s. Northeast winds around 10 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and sleet likely. Little or no sleet accumulation.
Much colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with freezing rain likely. Lows in
the lower 30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of
rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
CTZ004-140800-
Windham CT-
Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic
115 AM EDT Sat Apr 14 2018
.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the
lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
areas of drizzle with a chance of showers in the afternoon.
Cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Gusts up to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain likely
with sleet after midnight. Much cooler with lows in the mid 30s.
Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and sleet likely. Little or no sleet accumulation.
Much colder. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast
winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the mid
30s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of
rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY...Showers. Not as cool with highs in the mid 50s. Chance
of rain near 100 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper
40s. Lows in the upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper
30s. Highs in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
Highs in the mid 50s.
$$
