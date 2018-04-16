CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast

CT Boston/Norton MA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 15, 2018

_____

881 FPUS51 KBOX 160516

ZFPBOX

Zone Forecast Product for Southern New England

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

115 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

CTZ002-160800-

Hartford CT-

Including the cities of Hartford and Windsor Locks

115 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Patchy fog. Additional

ice accumulation of up to a tenth of an inch. Near steady

temperature in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and freezing rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Patchy fog. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning.

Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph, becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to

25 mph, becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ003-160800-

Tolland CT-

Including the cities of Union and Vernon

115 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Patchy fog. Additional

ice accumulation around a trace. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Rain may be heavy at times in the

morning. Not as cool with highs in the lower 50s. East winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

CTZ004-160800-

Windham CT-

Including the cities of Putnam and Willimantic

115 AM EDT Mon Apr 16 2018

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and freezing rain. Patchy fog. Additional

ice accumulation around a trace. Near steady temperature in the

mid 30s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Patchy fog. Not as cool with highs in the lower

50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the evening. Lows in

the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph,

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

$$

For the latest updates...please visit our webpage at

www.weather.gov/boston

You can follow us on Facebook at

www.facebook.com/NWSBoston

You can follow us on Twitter at

@NWSBoston

_____

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather

_____

Keywords: Connecticut, Zone Forecast